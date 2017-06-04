How Long Until Tesla Overtakes GM As The Most Valued US Automaker?

Tesla Inc.

doesn’t yet make a profit peddling its electric cars, and its sales are a tiny fraction of those tallied by its Detroit rivals. But that’s not the point to investors keen to divine the future of the auto industry and bet on it.

Their belief in Chairman Elon Musk’s vision for an electrified automotive future is powering Tesla’s market capitalization past much-larger Ford Motor Co. to make the Silicon Valley start-up the second most valued American automaker.

At the market close Wednesday, investors valued Tesla’s outstanding shares at $49.53 billion, slightly behind General Motors Co.’s $51.34 billion. The market capitalization of Ford totals $45.19 billion — a harsh reminder that investors believe profitability today is no guarantee of growth in the future.



User Comments

Truthy

Yes, and Porsche was once the most valuable car company too based on market capitalization. If they stumble on the Model 3 launch or other automakers join the electric car trend, then it will come down. There is a certain amount of "irrational exuberance" in the market value of Tesla.

Posted on 4/6/2017 10:32:45 AM

Posted on 4/6/2017 10:32:45 AM   

nguyenvuminh

Well put Truthy. Market valuation changes by the month and reflects changing criteria of of different mkt analysts, each with their own purpose (and not entirely to the benefit of their individual investing clientele either).

Posted on 4/6/2017 10:49:48 AM

Posted on 4/6/2017 10:49:48 AM   

