How MUCH Does Color Matter On BIG BODY Autos? Do BRIGHT Colors FAIL To Deliver?

In the world of autos, we've been seeing in recent years a greater emphasis on the personalization of vehicles. This is a good thing. Now, more than ever, owners are taking it upon themselves to purchase vehicles in the exact specification they desire.



There's just one thing: They don't always look their best.



But every now and then, someone really knocks it out of the park. Everything, soup to nuts, is perfect about a delivered vehicle.



And as BMW has made its Individual program a bit more widespread, I've noted that many 7-Series owners are taking advantage of it. Long story short, I've been spying a lot of Individual 7-Series with custom exterior paints and interiors with unique colors.



Recently, Agent 001 snapped a 750i in his local shopping center. Painted what appears to be San Marino Blue, which is a color that debuted on the current-gen M6, this 750i is unlike any other I've seen.



The more I look at it, however, the more I start to wonder, however: Are bright colors not a good idea on big body autos? Is it me, or does it not "fit" the vehicle?



What say you, Spies?













