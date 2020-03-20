How Many Car Dealerships Aren't Going To Survive The Coronavirus Outbreak?

You can still buy a car at almost any dealership in America at the moment, even many in the Bay Area, where there is a shelter-in-place order.

But not surprisingly fewer people are doing that amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Dealers who have inventory still to sell are very much in wait-and-see mode, but the worst is still to come.

Take this quote from a general manager of a dealer in Fresno, California, where dealerships were ordered closed under the city’s shelter-in-place order, unlike the Bay Area where the shutdown order exempted “gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities.”



There will be more than a few that are not sustainable. With some brands already on life support, this will reduce the number of dealers out there. Because even if the dealer is a part of an automotive group--most are these days--an unprofitable arm is not carried long. This Chicken Little moment in our world will submarine a brand like Alfa Romeo that you can't give away on a sunny day. Nissan will have to incentivize its incentives. And so on.

