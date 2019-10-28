How Much Do You Think Tesla Model Y Sales Will Affect The Model 3?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated he does not expect the upcoming production and sale of the Model Y to cannibalize sales of the Model 3 during the company’s Q3 earnings call



After being asked about the company’s concerns of Model 3 sales dropping amidst the upcoming release of the Model Y by New Street Research’s Pierre Ferragu, Musk responded that the company is not concerned about possible cannibalization of sales. “No, I don’t think we’re expecting to see cannibalization of Model 3, one is a sedan, one is an SUV,” Musk said. Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn added, “The best comparison we have for that is when we launched Model X, and we had Model S at the time. We didn’t see any cannibalization there.”





