How Much Do You Think Tesla Model Y Sales Will Affect The Model 3?

Agent009 submitted on 10/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:47 AM

11 user comments | Views : 1,362 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated he does not expect the upcoming production and sale of the Model Y to cannibalize sales of the Model 3 during the company’s Q3 earnings call

After being asked about the company’s concerns of Model 3 sales dropping amidst the upcoming release of the Model Y by New Street Research’s Pierre Ferragu, Musk responded that the company is not concerned about possible cannibalization of sales.

“No, I don’t think we’re expecting to see cannibalization of Model 3, one is a sedan, one is an SUV,” Musk said. Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn added, “The best comparison we have for that is when we launched Model X, and we had Model S at the time. We didn’t see any cannibalization there.”


Read Article


How Much Do You Think Tesla Model Y Sales Will Affect The Model 3?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

malba2367

SUVs are gaining market share from sedans across the industry. This is a positive for carmakers as customers are willing to pay more for these crossovers.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 11:47:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

FAQMD

Click ... In support of Auto Spies Retirement Fund ... LOL

Tesla Bonus article:

"But while the NHTSA stands idly by, Tesla seems hell-bent on pushing its human beta testing as far as it can go: the company also announced on its conference call this week that "it plans to move forward rapidly with launching other forms of automation", which Consumer Reports warns could "involve potentially more dangerous driving situations."

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/tragedy-waiting-happen-tesla-readies-summon-update-consumer-reports-issues-warning

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 11:49:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

atc98092

Looking at that side image, the two really don't look that different. Sure, the Y will sit higher, but why have such a pronounced slope in the hatch area for something being branded as an SUV/CUV? Losing a lot of potential storage space in the back. I think I'd prefer the e-Niro or VW ID.4 over this.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:01:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

vdiv

The teardrop shape is for aerodynamics and efficiency that translate into range and faster charging.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:08:05 PM | | Votes: -1   

80Ho

So "reduced cargo space" and "less practicality" translate into faster charging?

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:33:35 PM | | Votes: 3   

SanJoseDriver

To add to vdiv,the Model Y is more aerodynamic than the 3 despite being larger. Solid engineering that explains how they are getting 300 miles out of the same battery as the 3. Range impact is only 5%

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:55:11 PM | | Votes: -1   

80Ho

Official announcement from Tesla P.R. spokesman SanJose.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 1:17:52 PM | | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:32:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

click

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:50:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

SanJoseDriver

There might be some impact, but the two people I know that reserved the Y would not have bought the 3. They wanted/needed more space but would not be willing to fork out for the X.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 12:56:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

80Ho

Do they work along side you in Tesla P.R.?

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 1:18:35 PM | | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]