How Much Is The MAX You'd Pay For The Poor Man's Audi Q8, The VW Atlas Cross Sport?

Agent00R submitted on 10/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:45:28 AM

0 user comments | Views : 538 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In any all-new vehicle press release, one of my least favorite lines goes something like, "Pricing and more details will be covered closer to the vehicle's xx launch.

" I understand that this usually is done to take into account for a more palatable price due to exchange rates, but still.

This past week our friends on Volkswagen dropped another all-new product on us. Dubbed the Atlas Cross Sport, it follows a similar concept from the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS).

**Click HERE to learn more about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Considering the seven-seater Atlas starts at about $31,000, it seems like it would make sense if the base variant of the Cross Sport retails around $33-34,000/unit — at least to me. Having said that, this made me wonder: Just how much should this sport-utility vehicle retail for? In fact, what's the MOST a reasonable person would pay for it?

So, Spies, what say you? Considering the Cross Sport is a poor man's Audi Q8, what's the top dollar you'd pay for this all-new VW?


2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport














































































How Much Is The MAX You'd Pay For The Poor Man's Audi Q8, The VW Atlas Cross Sport?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]