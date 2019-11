Alfa Romeo, battling a 27 percent U. S. sales decline this year, admitted to "shortcomings" in its U.S. product lineup and promised the 2020 model-year versions of the Giulia midsize sedan and Stelvio compact crossover will begin to fix them. Bob Broderdorf, director of Alfa Romeo North America, told an audience of media and dealers at the Los Angeles Auto Show that the changes will give Alfa "the single most competitive offering we've ever had."



