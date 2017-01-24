Huh? Toyota Says It Held Off On A Turbo 4 Camry Because Americans Demand The V6

Although the styling of the 2018 Toyota Camry revealed earlier this month at the Detroit auto show takes a daring turn for this long-bland nameplate, at first glance the powertrain lineup looks to have been left behind in the radical remake. As before, there’s a base 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder, a V-6 for upper trim levels, and a hybrid.

However, the basic descriptors are about where the similarities end. The displacements are the same, yet almost nothing carries over. The 2.5-liter used throughout much of the lineup (and in hybrid models) is an entirely new engine, while the hybrid system has been reworked, and a new eight-speed automatic transmission has been introduced for all non-hybrid models.





Detroit Auto Show



















































































































