Hunting For A Scapegoat: FCA, Renault And, The French Government Point Fingers After Deal Collapses

submitted on 6/7/2019

Source: www.autonews.com

The hunt for a scapegoat for the collapse of the merger talks between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault is in full cry.

There’s furious leaking on all sides: The Italians blame the French, the French blame Fiat and the reluctance of Renault’s partner Nissan Motor Co. to bless the deal. A lot of people on both sides blame Bruno Le Maire, Emmanuel Macron’s finance minister, whose eleventh-hour request for more time to bring Nissan on board was the final straw for FCA.

While it’s too simplistic to lay all of the culpability at the feet of Le Maire and Macron (did Fiat really think it could stitch together a huge, politically sensitive cross-border car deal in just 15 days?), it has become worryingly common for overconfident Parisian technocrats to slip up on problems of their own making. There are lessons here for Macron when it comes to handling France’s web of government holdings, including its 15 percent ownership of Renault.



PUGPROUD

The elitist and entitled French federal government ensconced in Paris over reach as usual and never admit to being wrong.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019 10:28:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

