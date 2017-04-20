Hybrid Jeep Yuntu Concept Could Make Its Way To Production

gaf42 submitted on 4/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:42:37 PM

0 user comments | Views : 230 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: jeep, yuntu

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jeep has been teasing us with its Shanghai-bound Yuntu concept for more than a while now.

Last week we saw the concept almost in its entirety in a new sketch. But today at Auto Shanghai, the American automaker released in full its newest (and largest) SUV offering to date.

The Jeep Yuntu concept – Chinese for 'cloud' – combines iconic Jeep styling with a unique futuristic approach. Immediately noticeable is the famous seven-slot grille and fresh set of sleek, LED headlight fixtures. Even with these innovate new cues, it retains the same rugged personality found throughout the Jeep lineup.

Read Article


Hybrid Jeep Yuntu Concept Could Make Its Way To Production

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]