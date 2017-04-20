Hybrid Jeep Yuntu Concept Could Make Its Way To Production

Jeep has been teasing us with its Shanghai-bound Yuntu concept for more than a while now. Last week we saw the concept almost in its entirety in a new sketch. But today at Auto Shanghai, the American automaker released in full its newest (and largest) SUV offering to date.



The Jeep Yuntu concept – Chinese for 'cloud' – combines iconic Jeep styling with a unique futuristic approach. Immediately noticeable is the famous seven-slot grille and fresh set of sleek, LED headlight fixtures. Even with these innovate new cues, it retains the same rugged personality found throughout the Jeep lineup.



