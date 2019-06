A hydrogen refueling station exploded in Norway on Monday and the company operating the station has suspended operation at its other locations following the explosion.



Now, Toyota and Hyundai are both halting sales of fuel cell vehicles in the country.



Does this spell the end of fuel cell hydrogen vehicles as a “zero-emission” alternative?



The Uno-X hydrogen station in Sandvika in Bærum exploded on Monday and resulted in two injuries in a nearby non-fuel cell vehicle.





