Hyundai Kills The Genesis In The UK Market

The BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and Jaguar XF rival was offered in the UK exclusively with a 3. 8-litre V6 petrol engine. This high-spec lone model cost from £50,705, allowing the more comprehensive ranges of its rivals to enter the market with more affordable base prices.

Hyundai has launched the Genesis brand as a luxury vehicle division in several markets, where the Genesis saloon has been renamed the G80. The firm is also developing a smaller Genesis G70 (pictured below), which will sit below the G80 in the range. No date has been set for when the Genesis brand will make it to Britain, and some sources expect it to take several years, despite earlier, more optimistic predictions.