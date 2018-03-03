Hyundai Nabs ANOTHER BMW M Exec — Should We ALL Take N A Bit MORE Serious?

Agent00R submitted on 3/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:05:50 PM

5 user comments | Views : 1,154 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.koreaherald.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s leading automobile manufacturer, has launched a new division for high performance cars and motorsports, and appointed a former BMW M executive as vice chief, the company said Thursday.


The new division will focus on expanding Hyundai’s presence in the global performance car arena by adding new performance models and releasing Veloster N, a high performance version of its hatchback, this year, the company said. 

Thomas Schemera, former executive of BMW M North America, was named vice president of the new division, it added...


Read Article


Hyundai Nabs ANOTHER BMW M Exec — Should We ALL Take N A Bit MORE Serious?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Dexter1

We're all whores who have a price.

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 5:21:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Haha! Very true!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 5:28:38 PM | | Votes: 0   

cidflekken

You mean "huren", right? LOL

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 6:39:01 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

How existential, Dexter1.

Mine is incredibly high because I'm just that good. LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 8:55:04 PM | | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

Hyundai are not quite "there yet," but keep an eye on them. They've come a long way since the Hyundai Pony of the 1970s.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/3/2018 8:54:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]