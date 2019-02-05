Hyundai Plans To Put the Golf R In It's Place With The i30N Hot Hatch

Agent009 submitted on 5/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:38:50 AM

0 user comments | Views : 500 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

Tag Links: #hyundai, #golf, #n, #R

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The possibility of an all-wheel-drive i30 N is not exactly breaking news, but Hyundai has now confirmed they’re actually building and testing prototypes of a potential VW Golf R competitor.

Speaking with Cars Guide, the company’s public relations manager in Australia, Guido Schenken, made the announcement about the possibility of an all-paw hot hatch, adding an AWD layout has been part of the car’s strategy from day one.

N boss, Albert Biermann, has previously said Hyundai’s go-faster division is serious about launching performance cars with AWD, and by the looks of it, the i30 N could be the first one. Should it get the proverbial green light, it might also mean the i30 N Fastback will send power to both axles. Consequently, the Veloster N could also theoretically accommodate an all-wheel-drive layout since the quirky hatchback is heavily related to the two i30 models. However, nothing is confirmed at this point.



Read Article


Hyundai Plans To Put the Golf R In It's Place With The i30N Hot Hatch

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]