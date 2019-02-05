Hyundai Plans To Put the Golf R In It's Place With The i30N Hot Hatch

The possibility of an all-wheel-drive i30 N is not exactly breaking news, but Hyundai has now confirmed they’re actually building and testing prototypes of a potential VW Golf R competitor. Speaking with Cars Guide, the company’s public relations manager in Australia, Guido Schenken, made the announcement about the possibility of an all-paw hot hatch, adding an AWD layout has been part of the car’s strategy from day one.

N boss, Albert Biermann, has previously said Hyundai’s go-faster division is serious about launching performance cars with AWD, and by the looks of it, the i30 N could be the first one. Should it get the proverbial green light, it might also mean the i30 N Fastback will send power to both axles. Consequently, the Veloster N could also theoretically accommodate an all-wheel-drive layout since the quirky hatchback is heavily related to the two i30 models. However, nothing is confirmed at this point.