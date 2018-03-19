Hyundai Takes A Page From The German Playbook: Taking Your N Car To The Track Won't Void Your Warrnty

Enthusiasts who buy new sports cars often want to unleash their cars’ performance on a track, where it’s both safe and legal to fully exploit all that the sporty car can offer. But doing so often comes with a slight fear: will this void the car’s warranty? If your weapon of choice is the Hyundai i30 N, the answer is a reassuring “no.”

Australia’s Wheels reports that the company will not cancel or limit the warranty on the i30 N hot hatchback just because the car has seen duty on a circuit. Hyundai representatives noted that the car was tested extensively on race tracks, including a claimed 10,000 miles of endurance and development testing on the grueling Nürburgring. In other words, it’s both tough enough to withstand use out on track, and Hyundai is confident enough in that toughness to stand behind their product at the dealership. The company’s only qualification was that this policy concerns “non-competitive” use: i.e. a casual track day, but not an all-out race.