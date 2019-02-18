Hyundai To Introduce Smaaller More Affordable Crossover At NYIAS

As we have already reported, Hyundai-Kia has plans to launch 13 new models in 2019.

These should include a new generation Sonata, which should become a global player and receive a wagon version for Europe, as well as the first production SUV from Genesis. Apparently, one of the other new models might be a tiny crossover by Hyundai which is reportedly going to debut at the New York Auto Show in mid-April.

According to our colleagues from MotorTrend, the South Korean manufacturer wants to go below the Kona with an even smaller and more affordable offering. It will be available in the United States as an entry-level crossover with a traditional shape as opposed to the Kona’s funky design.



skytop

Guess the almost $40K Hyundai vehicles are not selling very well.
I'm shocked.

skytop

Posted on 2/18/2019 10:32:37 AM   

MDarringer

Replacing the Accent with something crossoverish makes sense...a lot of sense. The Kona is selling nicely.

MDarringer

Posted on 2/18/2019 10:57:18 AM   

atc98092

I didn't realize the Kona shape was "funky". Seems rather normal for the category.

atc98092

Posted on 2/18/2019 11:19:07 AM   

