Hyundai Trademarks Rock And Roll Band Name For Upcoming Vehicle

We regularly find out about automakers trademarking nameplates that may or may not be utilized at some point down the road.Often times the goal is to simply secure the name to avoid a competing automaker from potentially using it. For example, Ford did so with the “Model E” nameplate.

Today, however, AutoGuide has learned that Hyundai has registered a nameplate with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), as opposed to its American counterpart. That’s not particularly unusual, but the name itself kind of is.