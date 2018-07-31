Hyundai Trademarks Rock And Roll Band Name For Upcoming Vehicle

Agent009 submitted on 7/31/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:49:43 PM

1 user comments | Views : 374 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We regularly find out about automakers trademarking nameplates that may or may not be utilized at some point down the road.
Often times the goal is to simply secure the name to avoid a competing automaker from potentially using it. For example, Ford did so with the “Model E” nameplate.

Today, however, AutoGuide has learned that Hyundai has registered a nameplate with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), as opposed to its American counterpart. That’s not particularly unusual, but the name itself kind of is.



Read Article


Hyundai Trademarks Rock And Roll Band Name For Upcoming Vehicle

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

coch

OMG, I clicked on the "read me" and what a waste of space this article is.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 7/31/2018 2:03:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]