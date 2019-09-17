Hyundai Won't Deny That Santa Cruz Pickup Won't Spawn A Raptor Competitor

We already know Hyundai is working on a midsize pickup truck called the Santa Cruz, but a recent interview with Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann leads us to believe that the company isn't ruling out a performance version of the truck—one that could rival Ford's Baja-inspired Ranger Raptor. When Australia's carsales asked Biermann if he had plans on working on an N version of the upcoming truck, he alluded, "You have to be ready for everything from Hyundai and Kia, everything is possible. So there's no limitations." When The Drive reached out to Hyundai for comment, a company spokesperson unsurprisingly refused to add anything more to Biermann's statement.



