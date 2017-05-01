Hyundai announces Google Home voice-controlled integration

gaf42 submitted on 1/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:05:40 PM

0 user comments | Views : 186 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: hyundai, google

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Starting your Hyundai could soon be as simple as saying a few words.

The automaker today announced it has integrated its Blue Link telematics service with the Google Home voice-recognition speaker.

Google Home is a small home speaker device that can respond to queries from users and will now be able to interact with a connected Hyundai model. For instance, Hyundai says you could ask the device, “OK Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata,” or, “OK Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees.”

Read Article


Hyundai announces Google Home voice-controlled integration

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]