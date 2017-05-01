Hyundai announces Google Home voice-controlled integration

Starting your Hyundai could soon be as simple as saying a few words. The automaker today announced it has integrated its Blue Link telematics service with the Google Home voice-recognition speaker.



Google Home is a small home speaker device that can respond to queries from users and will now be able to interact with a connected Hyundai model. For instance, Hyundai says you could ask the device, “OK Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata,” or, “OK Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees.”



