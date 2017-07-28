Hyundai i30N First Edition Model Already Sold Out

himi submitted on 7/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:33:06 PM

0 user comments | Views : 388 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.hyundai-blog.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai Motor Deutschland has put on sale 100 units of the i30N hot hatchback.

They have been sold out within two days!

Read Article


Hyundai i30N First Edition Model Already Sold Out

About the Author

himi

himi (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]