Hyundai's Plant Operations SUSPENDED At One Facility In South Korea Due To A Worker Infected With Coronavirus

Hyundai Motor Company has shut down one of its car factories in South Korea after it was revealed an employee had contracted the novel coronavirus.



Since Friday, production at one of Hyundai's factories in its Ulsan Plant has been suspended. The employee that contracted the virus was initially screened on Thursday and confirmed to be positive on Friday.

The company has started disinfection procedures in areas where the employee worked and also quarantined five co-workers who made close contact with the infected employee.

The affected factory has around 4,000 workers and produces cars such as the Genesis GV80, Palisade, Santa Fe, and Tucson...


