Hyundai's Prophecy EV Looks Like It Could Have Been Spawned From The 911

Hyundai’s put together perhaps one of its sleekest automobiles to date. Dubbed the Prophecy EV, the concept car embodies a design language Hyundai refers to as “Sensuous Sportiness.” It bears a very strong resemblance to the Porsche 911 Turbo, with its aerodynamic side profile, the flush headlamps, the acrylic spoiler, and that gorgeous curved rear that looks like a cross between a 911 and an Ursaab. (Yes, cars have gorgeous rears too)

The Prophecy indicates a new design vision for the company under its chief of Hyundai Global Design Center, SangYup Lee. That hyper-aerodynamic profile definitely contrasts Hyundai’s more angular 45 Concept which was unveiled in September, but it does feature the same pixel lamp technology used in the headlights and taillights. The entire car is made from eco-friendly materials and is driven by an electric drivetrain. Hyundai mentioned that the car is fitted with its “Clean Air Technology” which distributes purified air within the cabin.