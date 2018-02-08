I Always Feel Like, Greg Biffle's Watching ME! Ex-NASCAR Driver Has Some Explaining To Do...

A former NASCAR great is on trial this week after being accused of installing hidden cameras throughout his North Carolina home and not telling his then-wife and her mother about the devices.

Greg Biffle, 50, is being sued for 'no less than $100,000' by his estranged wife Nicole, 42, who claims she spent the final two years of her marriage being surveilled by Biffle and his friend Ricky Matthew Reavis without her knowledge.

It was not just her either, as Nicole's mother Sara Lunders was also filmed on these hidden cameras, having moved in with the couple in 2011 after the birth of their daughter...