I Got Mine At Marky-Marks! Mark Wahlberg Opens Car Dealership In The Motor City

Wahlberg is a businessman beyond having a film and television career. He owns a Wahlburgers restaurant in metro Detroit and he has partnered with metro Detroit car dealer Jay Feldman to launch Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio, at a location formerly called Bobby Layman Chevrolet.



Monday, Wahlberg and Feldman, a veteran Chevrolet dealer, spoke to reporters at the store in Columbus. Wahlberg told the Free Press that he is interested in opening more businesses, particularly car dealerships, in Detroit.



