I'll Take The Manhart Performance Lamborghini Urus With MORE Than 800 Horsepower, Please!

To be honest, I don't particularly understand why any one would buy a Lamborghini Urus. The Audi Q8 looks better and if I wanted a V8 from Volkswagen, I'd save myself some coin and just get a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and call it a day.



But some need the badge and they want the added juice.



For those types, they may get a bit jacked up reading this. That's because the folks over at Manhart Performance have decided to dial up the already impressive power figures for the Urus. By switching out the turbos and providing a different exhaust, Manhart's Urus produces just over 800 horsepower and 720 lb.-ft. of torque.



Zero to 60 happens in 3.6 seconds, which is supercar territory. Should make grocery shopping fun!



