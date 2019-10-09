IAA: 2020 Defender's Exterior Is A HUGE Departure From The Past, But Is It Agressive Enough To Get Your Cash?

Agent009 submitted on 9/10/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:06:58 AM
7 user comments | Views : 1,056 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
No doubt the 2020 Land Rover Defender is quite an evolution from the past.
With a modern and sophisticated exterior the design departs from tradition in a good way. However looking from all of the angles we can help but wonder is it aggressive enough, or soft around the edges?Starting at under $51,000 the entry level models will compete directly with the top line Jeep Wrangler models and probably a bit of overlap to the new Bronco as well. So in this age of talking the talk, will that be enough to walk the walk when it comes to winning over the segment?2020 Frankfurt Motor Show Photo Gallery 2020 Frankfurt Motor Show Photo Gallery
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
I like everything but the C pillar.— Truthy (View Profile)
I like everything but the C pillar.
— Truthy (View Profile)
Posted on 9/10/2019 11:18:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Hmmm, It’s ok I’ll consider it in a couple years for 15-20k as a certified pre owned model...Tata Motors hasn’t earned my trust yet after keeping Jag and Land Over at the bottom of quality/reliability reports for a decade...I’ll be less pissed knowing I only payed Corolla money for it when it breaks down — Car4life1 (View Profile)
Hmmm, It’s ok I’ll consider it in a couple years for 15-20k as a certified pre owned model...Tata Motors hasn’t earned my trust yet after keeping Jag and Land Over at the bottom of quality/reliability reports for a decade...I’ll be less pissed knowing I only payed Corolla money for it when it breaks down
— Car4life1 (View Profile)
Posted on 9/10/2019 12:30:33 PM | | Votes: 1
Love the classic boxy shape. But what IS with that rear window pillar thing? I just keep thinking that I can walk up to it, slide it open and order an ice cream. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Love the classic boxy shape. But what IS with that rear window pillar thing? I just keep thinking that I can walk up to it, slide it open and order an ice cream.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 9/10/2019 11:31:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Could be panel's in place of windows to add overlanding equipment ? Like when you add extended gas cans/tool box/ladders there wouldn't really be a need for a window. Now, I don't see the typical pavement crawler/owner adding anything like a Camel Trophy truck, but maybe its a nod to the past. — GeorgeD (View Profile)
Could be panel's in place of windows to add overlanding equipment ? Like when you add extended gas cans/tool box/ladders there wouldn't really be a need for a window. Now, I don't see the typical pavement crawler/owner adding anything like a Camel Trophy truck, but maybe its a nod to the past.
— GeorgeD (View Profile)
Posted on 9/10/2019 1:06:14 PM | | Votes: 1
Range Rover will NEVER get my cash.— skytop (View Profile)
Range Rover will NEVER get my cash.
— skytop (View Profile)
Posted on 9/10/2019 11:53:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
It's okay. They're getting plenty of cash from a lot of other buyers. — cidflekken (View Profile)
It's okay. They're getting plenty of cash from a lot of other buyers.
Posted on 9/10/2019 12:25:06 PM | | Votes: 0
no— 80Ho (View Profile)
no
— 80Ho (View Profile)
Posted on 9/10/2019 12:58:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news