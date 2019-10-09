IAA: 2020 Defender's Exterior Is A HUGE Departure From The Past, But Is It Agressive Enough To Get Your Cash?

Agent009 submitted on 9/10/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:06:58 AM

7 user comments | Views : 1,056 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

No doubt the 2020 Land Rover Defender is quite an evolution from the past.

  With a modern and sophisticated exterior the design departs from tradition in a good way.  However looking from all of the angles we can help but wonder is it aggressive enough, or soft around the edges?

Starting at under $51,000 the entry level models will compete directly with the top line Jeep Wrangler models and probably a bit of overlap to the new Bronco as well.  So in this age of talking the talk, will that be enough to walk the walk when it comes to winning over the segment?

2020 Frankfurt Motor Show Photo Gallery























































































2020 Frankfurt Motor Show Photo Gallery




IAA: 2020 Defender's Exterior Is A HUGE Departure From The Past, But Is It Agressive Enough To Get Your Cash?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

I like everything but the C pillar.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2019 11:18:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Hmmm, It’s ok I’ll consider it in a couple years for 15-20k as a certified pre owned model...Tata Motors hasn’t earned my trust yet after keeping Jag and Land Over at the bottom of quality/reliability reports for a decade...

I’ll be less pissed knowing I only payed Corolla money for it when it breaks down

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2019 12:30:33 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Love the classic boxy shape. But what IS with that rear window pillar thing? I just keep thinking that I can walk up to it, slide it open and order an ice cream.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2019 11:31:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

GeorgeD

Could be panel's in place of windows to add overlanding equipment ? Like when you add extended gas cans/tool box/ladders there wouldn't really be a need for a window.

Now, I don't see the typical pavement crawler/owner adding anything like a Camel Trophy truck, but maybe its a nod to the past.

GeorgeD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2019 1:06:14 PM | | Votes: 1   

skytop

Range Rover will NEVER get my cash.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2019 11:53:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

It's okay. They're getting plenty of cash from a lot of other buyers.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2019 12:25:06 PM | | Votes: 0   

80Ho

no

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 9/10/2019 12:58:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]