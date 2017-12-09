IAA: BMW Unveils The New Concept Z4 To The European Market For The First Time

BMW initally chose this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to unveil its Concept Z4, but now it's made its European debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The concept reveals how the 2018 production Roadster will look and, although there are elements that won’t make production, approximately 80 per cent of this ‘Energetic Orange Matt’ design study will morph into a showroom-ready machine during the course of next year.

It’s a bold statement by BMW and coupled with the recently revealed 8 Series Concept clearly previews how the next generation of BMWs will look. The overall effect is one of lithe aggression and should suit the Z4 perfectly with a low shark-nosed front-end that rises in a wedge shape to the muscular rear haunches. Like the 8 Series there’s a delicate sliver of carbon fibre jutting out as a front spoiler element.





Frankfurt Motor Show

