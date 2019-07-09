#IAA: CONFIRMED! The All-new Audi RS7 WILL Get A Frankfurt Motor Show Debut!

Agent00R submitted on 9/7/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:10:10 PM

1 user comments | Views : 624 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

To date, Audi has remained quite mum about the eagerly anticipated RS7.

Since the reveal of its all-new RS6 and the announcement of the über wagon coming to the US market for the first time, enthusiasts have been pretty jacked up on the four rings brand.

Rightfully so.

That said, there's been speculation and a conversation bubbling up as to whether or not an RS7 would make a debut. Well, the verdict has been handed down and it's a resounding "YES!"

Although there has yet to be an official press release stating such, Audi did publish an image to its Facebook page of the Frankfurt Motor Show map and guess what it features? The all-new RS7.

Stay tuned for more information, Spies. We'll keep you abreast of the latest developments.





#IAA: CONFIRMED! The All-new Audi RS7 WILL Get A Frankfurt Motor Show Debut!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The Audi countdown to Oldsmobileland.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2019 1:06:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]