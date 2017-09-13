#IAA: Can All Of The New Features Allow The 2018 BMW M5 To Gain Ground In The Segment?

The sixth generation BMW M5 lined up at the Frankfurt motor show to make its long-awaited public debut.

BMW brought two examples to Frankfurt, one in the new Marina Bay Blue and the other in a limited edition Frozen Dark Red colour. The all-new 592bhp supersaloon, christened the F90, based on the latest G30 generation of the 5 series will go on sale next February priced from £89,640.

 

For the first time the M5 is four-wheel drive, breaking an M-car tradition – recent SUVs aside – that goes back to the earliest days of BMW’s high performance sub brand. However, as we already know, M xDrive will still offer a rear-wheel drive only mode, albeit with no form of stability or traction control available if ‘2WD’ is selected. In that way it’s similar to its key rival, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, which also offers a fashionable ‘drift’ mode.

