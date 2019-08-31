IAA: Clashes Expected At Upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show As Protesters Are Keen To Make A Statement...

The Frankfurt auto show, which opens next month, is stepping up security checks to prepare for potential disruption by climate activists who are calling for people to join anti-car protests.



Police are already investigating a group calling itself “Rocks in the Gearbox” after more than 40 luxury vehicles were vandalized at a car dealership in Kronberg on the outskirts of Frankfurt earlier this week, adding to a string of anti-auto protests...



...Windshields and windows, hoods and panels were smashed with metal objects and the two glass doors at the car dealership were broken, a spokesman for the Wiesbaden police told Reuters...



