IAA: LEAKED! The Land Rover Defender Gets EXPOSED Before Its Official Reveal — Get Your FIRST LOOK!

We've been waiting on the Land Rover Defender for quite some time now.



In recent months the stories have been bubbling up with leaks and spy shots galore. Well, Spies, the day has finally come. The all-new Defender is breaking cover early.



Thanks to an citizen's Instagram account, a magazine story with a full spread of official photos and details emerged today. It's got all the details and juice you'd expect from a full print piece.



So, rather than blather on, I'll let you get to reading. Click the images below for the full size.



Tomorrow Land Rover will be announcing the Defender. Not that it really matters much now anyway.





