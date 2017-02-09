IAA: Lexus Bringing The REFRESHED, 2018 NX To Frankfurt — Can YOU Spot The Changes?

. ..Even though nine other automakers have chosen to skip this year’s Frankfurt Auto Show, Lexus is still planning to be there. And they’re bringing an arsenal of new models with them, including the facelifted 2018 Lexus NX. Frankfurt will serve as the European debut for the refreshed NX, as well as the dead-to-the-U.S. CT 200h.

When the 2018 Lexus NX hits the floor, it’ll be with showing off a mild redesign first unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year. Only the well-informed will notice the NX’s subtle exterior changes. But in all fairness, it’s not like the outgoing model was exactly long in the tooth. Still, the restyled spindle grille, headlights and taillights, and front bumper give the mini ‘ute a more aggressive appearance...



Read Article