#IAA: Look Out BMW! Land Rover Just Uncloaked The Extremely Capable 519HP Discovery SVX

This is the Land Rover Discovery SVX, the first ‘extreme off-road’ vehicle from the company’s Special Vehicle Operations division and, potentially, the first Discovery to nudge the £100,000 price point.

 

SVX is designed to sit alongside the high-performance SVR and luxury-oriented SVAutobiography editions. Land Rover insiders say the Discovery’s semi-rugged reputation makes it an ideal candidate for the first SVX makeover - not least because earlier generations of the car were used in the extreme Camel Trophy off-roading competitions in the nineties.

MDarringer

Sure, why not? But so what? Everyone has to have a monster-engined SUV. I sometimes think these appeal to people who what bragging rights to horsepower but who are scared to death of a sports car. Assuming I were to my a Disco, this would not be the one.

MDarringer (View Profile)

