IAA: Mercedes Prepares Us For The 2018 S560 Coupe And Convertible — Can YOU See The Changes?

It seems like it's been a long time coming — mostly because it has been — but it's finally here. The refreshed 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now joined by its coupe and convertible siblings.



Benefiting from some styling tweaks around the front and rear, the new V8 being employed will be dubbed the 560. Now with 463 horsepower and better efficiency, those who are lucky enough to be driven in an S-Class will get to their destination a bit faster and a bit cleaner. Figuratively, of course.



Set to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, we're looking forward to the S-Class' update.



That's because while it's been the best-in-breed large luxury sedan, now there's quite a bit of competition. We're wondering if it will still be able to claim its seat to the throne.



All that said, we're a wee bit curious: Can YOU spot the changes for the 2018 model year?



Let us know in the comments below.





Frankfurt Motor Show









Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet

The 2018 S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet Two dream cars Stuttgart. As members of the large and successful S-Class family, the coupe and cabriolet will soon benefit from the same extensive innovations that have just been introduced on the sedan. Among the highlights are the extended driver assistance systems, the modern control and display concept with Widescreen Cockpit and new generation of steering wheels, integrated ENERGIZING Comfort control and the latest infotainment generation. Exclusive to both of the two-door models are the innovative, standard- equipped OLED taillamps. Additionally, the new V8 biturbo engine in the S560 Coupe and Cabriolet is even more dynamic. The redesigned S-Class Coupe & Cabriolet will have their world premiere at the 2017 Frankfurt International Auto Show. "With their unmistakable, exclusive design and high-class materials with extremely high value appeal in the interior, the new S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet embody our interpretation of modern luxury. On top of that, both luxury four- seaters feature the latest cutting-edge technology from the S-Class," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. The further-developed design exudes even greater sportiness while showing off the high technical expertise. S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet feature a front bumper with chrome-plated front splitter and voluminous air inlets. The dynamic looks are enhanced by restyled side skirts and chrome-plated twin tailpipe trims with a V12 look. The AMG Line is also made more dynamic with new front and rear bumpers. Especially striking at the front end are the large three-dimensional air inlets, which each include two chrome-plated fins. Innovative OLED taillamps equipped as standard Innovative OLED taillamps are a new feature of the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet. With this technology ("organic light emitting diode"), wafer-thin layers of organic materials are printed on a glass plate and made to illuminate. The total of 66 ultra-flat OLEDs act like floating elements inside the taillamp; in addition, they emit a highly homogeneous light pattern in all directions and form a unique day and night design. Locking and unlocking the vehicle is additionally emphasized by an animated dynamic light sequence with subsequent dimming-up of the taillamps. The OLED taillamps also employ the usual Mercedes-Benz multi-level technology with different levels of intensity for brake lamps and turn signal indicators depending on the driving condition and ambient brightness (day/night). Luxury lounge with Widescreen Cockpit and new generation of steering wheels A fresh interior look is guaranteed by three new trim lines (High-Gloss Brown Burl Walnut, Satin-finish Ash Grey and designo magnolia flowing lines) as well as one new upholstery offering (designo Exclusive Nappa leather Porcelain/Tizian Red) The interior of the new S-Class models is characterized by the two new high- resolution and brilliant displays, each with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasize the horizontal orientation of the interior design. Like the instrument cluster, this Widescreen Cockpit contains a large display with virtual instruments in the direct field of vision of the driver, as well as a central display above the center console. The all-digital cockpit offers the three visually very different styles: Classic, Sporty and Progressive. Depending on personal preference or matching the selected interior, the styles can be quickly changed from the instrument cluster and the central display. Alongside certain menu contents, such as trip data or fuel consumption, the driver can now additionally view the navigation data or the ECO display in the instrument cluster. Both models have Touch Control Buttons on the steering wheel that respond to swiping motions like the screen of a smartphone. They enable the driver to control the functions of the instrument cluster and of the entire infotainment system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel; DISTRONIC and cruise control can be operated directly on the steering wheel. The latest-generation COMAND Navigation offers fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographical map display, photo-realistic 3D buildings and 3D map rotations.



Comprehensive information is displayed on the navigation map: in addition to real- time traffic density information it can e.g. include Car-to-X warning messages, the weather, filling stations including current fuel prices and free parking spaces. The mbrace® Concierge service puts a host of individual services at the disposal of mbrace® subscribers: from making restaurant reservations, gathering information on movie times or sporting events and obtaining route guidance. Subscribers can establish a direct connection to mbrace® Concierge through the i-button in their vehicle. The personal concierge takes care of everything else. ENERGIZING Comfort for greater well-being and alertness ENERGIZING Comfort links various comfort systems in the vehicle together, such as climate control, ambient lighting, massage and fragrancing functions, and allows customers to configure a specific wellness setup to suit their current mood or needs, enhancing physical comfort and performance on the road. Depending on the equipment level, up to six programs are available: Freshness Warmth Vitality Joy Comfort Training (three training modes – muscle relaxation, muscle activation and balance - each with several exercises) Each program runs for ten minutes and is visualized on the headunit with color graphics, and backed by suitable music. Five songs are already stored in the program. The key function in the "Vitality" program, for example, is fast and upbeat music. If personal music selections are available, for example via the Media Interface, the system analyzes them in the background and assigns them to a program based on the beats per minute (bpm). Individual functions of the program can also be deactivated. ENERGIZING Comfort also incorporates ambient lighting, which is harmoniously tailored to each of the individual screen designs. With 64 colors, the standard extended ambient lighting offers a wealth of individual settings. The light stages the interior like a work of art by composing color worlds from different colors. New infotainment systems and wireless charging of smartphones All S-Class models are equipped with the latest-generation infotainment system COMAND Navigation, starting a new era in digitization and connectivity. Near Field Communication transforms the smartphone into a digital vehicle key. With standard Smartphone Integration, Apple's smartphone-based infotainment system CarPlay™ and Google's Android Auto can be used. If a corresponding smartphone is connected by USB, the customer can, if desired, switch to the CarPlay™ or Android Auto interface. The new headunit generation expands telephone options. With the help of Near Field Communication, compatible smartphones can be charged wirelessly (wireless charging works with all mobile devices that support or can be retrofitted to support the Qi wireless charging standard). The charging pad is integrated into the stowage compartment at the front of the center console. New driving assistance systems with extended functions The S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet are taking another step towards autonomous driving and are moving to the next level with new and considerably extended Intelligent Drive driver assistance systems. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts, for example.For this purpose, for example, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC makes considerably greater use of map and navigation data than hitherto. Suspension with eyes now sees even better In the 2014 S-Class Coupe, the optional MAGIC BODY CONTROL suspension with curve tilting function was a world first in a standard-production car. The body tilts to the inside of the turn by up to 2.65 degrees and thereby reduces the transverse forces perceived by the passengers. This innovative system recognizes bends with the help of a stereo camera behind the windscreen, and a lateral acceleration sensor of the ROAD SURFACE SCAN suspension. In the new S-Class Coupe, this suspension control is further improved: the system's new stereo camera has a much better performance. The S-Class Cabriolet is fitted as standard with the full-support AIRMATIC semi- active air suspension featuring infinitely variable damping control. New V8 biturbo with cylinder shutoff The new V8 biturbo in the S560 Coupe and S560 Cabriolet is one of the world's most economical V8 petrol engines and consumes up to eight percent less than its predecessor. To lower fuel consumption, four cylinders of the new V8 are deactivated simultaneously under partial load with the help of the CAMTRONIC valve-lift adjustment system (Coupe only). This reduces the pumping losses while improving the overall efficiency of the remaining four cylinders by shifting the operating point towards higher loads. The turbochargers positioned in the V of the cylinder banks represent another special feature. The new V8 has an output of 463 hp with a peak torque of 516 lb-ft. The refreshed 2018 S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will celebrate their World Premiere at the 2017 Frankfurt International Auto Show in September, and will go on sale in the U.S. in mid-2018. The S-Class Coupe models at a glance: S560 4MATIC AMG S63 AMG S65 Number of cylinders/

arrangement 8/V 8/V 12/V Displacement

(cc) 3,982 3,982 5,980 Rated output

(hp) 463 603 621 Rated torque (lb-ft) 516 664 738 Acceleration

0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 3.4 4.0 The S-Class Cabriolet models at a glance: S560 (RWD) AMG S63 AMG S65 Number of cylinders/

arrangement 8/V 8/V 12/V Displacement

(cc) 3,982 3,982 5,980 Rated output

(hp) 463 603 621 Rated torque (lb-ft) 516 664 738 Acceleration

0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 3.4 4.0

Frankfurt Motor Show





























































































































































