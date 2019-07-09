#IAA: RENDERED SPECULATION — If The All-new Audi RS7 Looks THIS Good, Will You Forego The E63 And M5?

In our previous thread we confirmed that Audi will be debuting the all-new RS7 Sportback at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA). This will serve as a helluva complement to the much anticipated RS6 Avant.

One has to wonder if the four rings will ship both products to the States. Time will tell.

In the meantime, however, one Photoshop artist has given life to the next-gen RS7 in form of a rendering. And, to be straightforward, it looks pretty badass.

Taking the latest A7 and integrating styling elements from the recently released RS6 Avant, the folks from CarLifestyle have put together just an idea of what may be coming down the 'pike.

The real deal's debut is just around the corner. Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for the latest Frankfurt Motor Show news!




User Comments

valhallakey

The nose looks like it went through some kitchen cutting appliance. They are all starting to look like that though. I saw 3 generations of the Toyota Tacoma pickup walking through a parking lot the other day... was kind of funny how every successive generation the grill keeps getting bigger and bigger. I think that is true almost across the board with both cars and trucks. Was just stark to see those three trucks near each other and how those grills had gotten so much bigger.

valhallakey

Posted on 9/7/2019 12:53:33 PM   

valhallakey

Forgot to say the rest of the car that is show in the picture looks pretty good though.

valhallakey

Posted on 9/7/2019 12:54:17 PM   

MDarringer

It's a massive improvement over the boredom of current Audis.

MDarringer

Posted on 9/7/2019 1:01:40 PM   

skytop

The Audi RS7 is gorgeous looking and a serious performer! It's the whole package.

skytop

Posted on 9/7/2019 1:40:06 PM   

