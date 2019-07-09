OK. In our previous thread we confirmed that Audi will be debuting the all-new RS7 Sportback at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA). This will serve as a helluva complement to the much anticipated RS6 Avant.



One has to wonder if the four rings will ship both products to the States. Time will tell.



In the meantime, however, one Photoshop artist has given life to the next-gen RS7 in form of a rendering. And, to be straightforward, it looks pretty badass.



Taking the latest A7 and integrating styling elements from the recently released RS6 Avant, the folks from CarLifestyle have put together just an idea of what may be coming down the 'pike.



The real deal's debut is just around the corner. Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for the latest Frankfurt Motor Show news!





View this post on Instagram The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback! *Render* Design by @carlifestyle #carlifestyle #RS7 #audiRS7 #Audi A post shared by CarLifestyle (@carlifestyle) on Aug 23, 2019 at 8:49am PDT



