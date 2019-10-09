Agent009 submitted on 9/10/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:30:06 AM
0 user comments | Views : 162 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
The 2020 Defender is marketed to a very established arena.
But with a $50,000 spread between entry and the top of the line models this could also be the Swiss Army knife of the segment. In this segment the interior design can make or break you.Our biggest question to you is, can one model cover the market from rough off road use on the weekend, to soccer mom duty during the week and still impress the establishment at the polo field?2020 Frankfurt Motor Show Photo Gallery 2020 Frankfurt Motor Show Photo Gallery
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news