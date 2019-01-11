IF Audi Q5 Sales Ever SINK, HOW Does The Brand Stay Alive In the USA?

Being that today was the first of the month, you know what that means, right? For the automakers it's time to report sales.



Sometimes the dates jump around a bit but the stars aligned for November.

This month the folks over at Audi saw a nice, year-over-year jump to the tune of 19 percent. Considering that hasn't always been the case for the four rings, that was nice to see.

But, if you take a closer look at the numbers, they're not all that rosy. WHY, you ask? Well, the only vehicle that's really moving in great volume is the Q5 sport-utility vehicle.

We weren't the only ones to notice, either. From Car4life1:

If Audi makes one misstep wit the Q5, the brand is done, that’s their bread, butter, oxygen, water, food, clothing, and shelter.

I think the A8 retired and threw up the deuces before the brand even realized it.


So, this got us thinking: IF Audi Q5 sales ever go into the toilet, HOW will this brand stay alive in the States?



User Comments

snowboard7

Autospies, I have known you guys since 2002 and you have gotten worthless over the years reporting useless news and trying to stir emotions on this forums rather than report the facts!! You used to report spy news that no one else had at that time now you are all about the drama and etc and nothing interesting or WOW like others are reporting on the website. Get over yourself.

snowboard7 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/2/2019 12:53:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent001

What 'facts' are we missing? Audi's numbers are clear as day.

And our readers are asking the same question. Outside of Q5, WHERE is the silver lining?

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/2/2019 2:16:50 AM | | Votes: 1   

