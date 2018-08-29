IF Tesla's Elon Musk Is NO LONGER CEO, Is TSLA Doomed Or Will It Be The Start Of A Smoother Future?

If one thing is apparent over the past month or so at Tesla, it's that Elon Musk isn't exactly the CEO we all once thought he was. Sure, he's been a part of some incredible breakthroughs and he's been a helluva visionary, but is he doing the CEO thing right?



It certainly doesn't seem like it.



In Musk's quest to do battle against the "bad guys," the short sellers, he may have sealed his own fate. We'll see in the coming months as the SEC's investigation ramps up.



According to a story in The New York Times, one expert notes the following:



...Peter Henning, professor of law at Wayne State University, said Mr. Musk’s tweet was “clearly incomplete disclosure,” adding that if the S.E.C. decided to pursue a fraud case, the consequences could be severe. “The penalty that scares everyone is a director and officer bar,” Mr. Henning said. “If you are found to have misled investors, the S.E.C. can seek to bar you from serving as an officer or director of a public company. That could remove Elon Musk from Tesla.” Mr. Musk also must contend with a shareholder lawsuit that challenges Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity, his solar panel business. And he must try to replenish the executive ranks and stabilize Model 3 production, all while managing his volatile social life...



So, I am left wondering: IF Musk is NO LONGER TSLA's CEO, will that doom the electric vehicle manufacturer, or will that be the start of a smoother future for the brand?



