IF The All-new, 2021 Hyundai Elantra Comes With An N Model AND 275 Horsepower, Will It Get YOUR Attention?

For a period of time, the Hyundai Elantra was one of our favorite recommendations. And then when the company gave it a new life, it sort of lost its momentum.



It wasn't swinging for the fences. Instead, Hyundai became complacent with the entry-level sedan.



Of course its timing couldn't have been worse as Honda dropped an all-new Civic that was compelling, and Toyota launched an all-new Corolla that captured buyer's attention. Hyundai botched the job.



With its all-new, 2021 Elantra on the horizon, we're getting a bit excited. There's a couple reasons for this.



Primarily, the teaser image of the all-new Hyundai shows an interesting design. This has us hopeful that Hyundai is going to drop an Elantra that makes moves like the all-new Palisade.



Additionally, word is on the street that the Elantra will receive an N-line as well as a fully fledged N model. That means there's potential for a 275 horsepower Elantra N.



Having said that, we've got to ask: If an Elantra N debuts with nearly 300 ponies, will it get YOUR attention?







...After Veloster, it is time to talk about the Avante (domestic name of Elantra), while we thought we only will see a N-line variant, like what happened with the Sonata, a new report says N-line will replace former Avante Sport, the new N-Line model will have the sporty exterior design but not the driving performance of the N model. The upcoming Avante N will be a real N with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine, not just N in shape.



Will be equipped with a 2 liter gasoline turbo engine that delivers the maximum output of 275 horsepower and a maximum torque of 36 kg.m, the same as Veloster N, and is expected to be combined with a 6-speed manual transmission and an 8-speed DCT. The Avante N is a full-fledged four-door sedan and is expected to be a versatile, high-performance model that can be used as a daily car for everyday use and fun driving on the circuit on weekends...









