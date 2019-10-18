IF The All-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06/ZR1 Look Like The C8 R, Are You Saying SAYONARA To The Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

Agent00R submitted on 10/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:45:49 PM
2 user comments | Views : 606 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
So, I know many will not agree with me but I have to admit: I can't stand the way the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette looks.
The more I see it, I think it just has peculiar proportions and its "styled with a ruler" design details I find rather cartoon-ish.It looks more Hot Wheels than simply HOT.2020 Chevrolet CorvetteBut, I will say this: I really like what Chevorlet has done with the C8.R. From the LEDs to the canards to the large racing spoiler to the stance to the diffuser to the exhausts that exit out the rear clip. THIS is working for me in a BIG way.As of now it's been discussed that the racer will use an all-new 5.5-liter V8 that benefits from a flat-plane crank. Because it's racing in IMSA, which stipulates the engine must be homologated, it's clear the next-gen Z06 or ZR1 will make use of the same powerplant.I've got to wonder: IF the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06/ZR1 look like the C8.R, will YOU be saying SAYONARA to cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS?2020 Chevrolet Corvette
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Porsche who??? The Vette just might revitalize the sports car market — Car4life1 (View Profile)
Porsche who??? The Vette just might revitalize the sports car market
— Car4life1 (View Profile)
Posted on 10/18/2019 6:11:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
Not that Porsche makes it, but a Baja / Rally spec 911 with raised suspension and the GT3 engine would be very cool and you can take it a lot more places than a regular GT3RS or C8 Z06. #mudflaps — CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
Not that Porsche makes it, but a Baja / Rally spec 911 with raised suspension and the GT3 engine would be very cool and you can take it a lot more places than a regular GT3RS or C8 Z06. #mudflaps
— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
Posted on 10/18/2019 6:12:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news