IF The All-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06/ZR1 Look Like The C8 R, Are You Saying SAYONARA To The Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

Agent00R submitted on 10/18/2019

2 user comments

So, I know many will not agree with me but I have to admit: I can't stand the way the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette looks.

The more I see it, I think it just has peculiar proportions and its "styled with a ruler" design details I find rather cartoon-ish.

It looks more Hot Wheels than simply HOT.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

But, I will say this: I really like what Chevorlet has done with the C8.R. From the LEDs to the canards to the large racing spoiler to the stance to the diffuser to the exhausts that exit out the rear clip. THIS is working for me in a BIG way.

As of now it's been discussed that the racer will use an all-new 5.5-liter V8 that benefits from a flat-plane crank. Because it's racing in IMSA, which stipulates the engine must be homologated, it's clear the next-gen Z06 or ZR1 will make use of the same powerplant.

I've got to wonder: IF the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06/ZR1 look like the C8.R, will YOU be saying SAYONARA to cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS?


2020 Chevrolet Corvette





















User Comments

Car4life1

Porsche who??? The Vette just might revitalize the sports car market

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/18/2019 6:11:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Not that Porsche makes it, but a Baja / Rally spec 911 with raised suspension and the GT3 engine would be very cool and you can take it a lot more places than a regular GT3RS or C8 Z06. #mudflaps

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/18/2019 6:12:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

