IF The All-new, Mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette Leverages The CT6 V-Sport's 550 HP V8, Will It Be The 'Vette YOU Always Wanted?

As I noted during a previous thread comparing the all-new Jeep Wrangler JL to the JK, there's only so many iconic vehicles that are on the market today. Aside from cars like the Porsche 911 and Wrangler, there's also the Chevrolet Corvette.



And, really, there's two schools of thought when it comes to that high-performance Chevrolet.



First, there's the purists. They want the Corvette to always remain a naturally aspirated, front-mounted V8 with rear-wheel drive. There's nothing wrong with that but these are also the same folks that flipped out when the C6 reintroduced fixed headlights — nevermind that the original Corvette had fixed headlights and that the 80s/90s trend was dead as a door nail.



Second, there's those folks reading the writing on the wall and understand the Corvette needs a revolution. This is where the nameplate appears to be going. That means an all-new, exotic look a la Italian supercars and a mid-engine layout.



Now, I've got to ask: If the all-new C8 Corvette goes mid-engine and leverages the all-new, 4.2-liter forced induction V8 with 550 horsepower as the 'Vette's base motor, is THIS the Corvette you always wanted?



What say you, Spies?





