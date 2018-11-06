IF There Was An Equivalent Of A HARLEY In The Car Business, WHICH Make And Model Would It Be?

Saturday morning I woke up bright and early.

Not only did I have to get my VW a proper car wash — it's been a while — I also wanted to make sure that I gave the M2 some exercise.

I met up with my close friend and headed to one of the local coffee shops. The cool thing is there's always a couple of interesting vehicles there to check out. Take, for example, the first-gen Audi RS4 convertible, Audi RS5 convertible and McLaren 720S that made cameo appearances.

But as I was walking into the restaurant, I noticed something I had not really seen before. It was a different type of Harley. Called the Sportster Iron 883, it had a custom look and a slammed suspension that was sharp. Painted a metallic military green, it was rockin'.

And, funny enough, Agent 001 was driving a Ford Mustang GT in Harley Orange this weekend. Being familiar with that vehicle, its iconic nameplate and the rumble of its 5.0 V8 motor, I am thinking that it may be the closest thing to what a Harley is in the motorcycle world — an American icon.

Am I wrong?

What say you, Spies?




User Comments

MDarringer

Muscle cars are definitely the spirit, so Mustang, Camaro, Charger, and Challenger.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2018 11:04:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

