IF Vehicles Like The C8 Corvette And Kia Telluride Exist For UNDER $60,000, WHY Are Autos Getting SO Expensive?

I have to say, the all-new Kia Telluride is mighty impressive. Although I had the chance to drive one while in San Diego, that was a fairly brief encounter on roads as smooth as glass.



Now I am driving one for a week in New York City, and it's undoubtedly one of the most impressive vehicles I've piloted in 2019. And here's the staggering catch: Fully loaded, you're talking about $50,000 for a three-row sport-utility vehicle that has all the bells and whistles one comes to expect in a modern luxury vehicle.



And then there's the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. With about 500 horsepower, in Z51 trim it'll do zero to 60 mph in about three seconds flat. It's expected to completely shake up the sports car and supercar categories as it costs a rather sedate $60,000.



This begs the question: WHY are autos, overall, getting SO expensive?



It's funny to me because I used to actually defend the slowly ballooning costs of vehicles. Equipped with more power than before, a greater number of standard safety features and, of course, more technology, it was a no brainer why auto prices continue to tick upwards — so I thought.



With the Telluride only costing $50,000 and the Corvette ringing the register at $60,000, it makes me wonder why both classes competitors cost around DOUBLE these price points.





