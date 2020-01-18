IF You Want An All-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible NOW Is The Time To Act — RUN, Don't Walk...

The all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has been off to a helluva start. So far, Chevrolet dealerships have been taking orders and cultivating rather large lists for those interested in the C8.



There's just one problem. The coupe is sold out for the 2020 model year.



As you'd expect though, there's a silver lining. The convertible variant is still available and according to the latest reports — via a New Jersey-based dealership — the order books have just been opened.



From what we're reading, there's absolutely no constraints on specifications. In other words, go wild.



The latest guidance suggests that production will kick off at the Bowling Green, KY facility in April with deliveries beginning in May. Keep in mind that the first units off the line will be subject to extra scrutiny, which may translate into delays.



So, if you've been jonesing for the C8 and you'd like to have a convertible in your garage, you should make a call to your local dealership this weekend. We wager most locations have a deep list but you never know.









The latest order cycle for the 2020 Corvette Stingray is now underway with dealers able to place another round of customer orders into the Chevrolet order bank.



According to our friends at Kerbeck Corvette, there are no constraints on any options or colors, and the big news is that dealers will also be able to place their first orders for the 2020 Stingray Convertible...



