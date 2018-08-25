IF You Were Buying A USED BMW 3-Series, WHICH Generation Gets YOUR Vote?

Sporty, stylish and sophisticated: just three reasons why you always promised yourself a BMW 3 Series.

Exclusivity used to be another, but after 1993, that ceased to be an issue, reflecting the fact that this was the greatest model range of the 20th century. It still is. Saloons, coupe´s, cabriolets, Tourings and the mad-as-hell M3s. With the seventh iteration of the 3 Series and the third of the 21st century, it is time to take a deep breath and assess BMW’s greatest hits.

In the beginning, 1975, there was the E21. We fan boys can only refer to 3s by their model codes. What BMW did here was shark-nose up a 2002 and turn a compact car into a much bigger one...



