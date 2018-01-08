IF You Were Shopping For An All-new HYBRID or EV Commuter Car, What Would YOUR Top Choices Be?

Although it's summer in New York City, a time when the commute typically dies down, I have had a rough couple of weeks behind the wheel. And when I've driven in my manual Volkswagen Golf, it's been miserable.



Previously, this wasn't a problem. But now I am really starting to second guess this particular set up.



Just the other day I had an epiphany while sitting outside of the Lincoln Tunnel: Maybe it's time to get a hybrid or electric vehicle that can handle the commute in silence and cover the distance largely with an electric range.



Then I started thinking about which hybrid and EV products I'd actually be interested in purchasing. A couple came to mind but nothing really stood out to me.



So, I've got to ask, Spies: WHICH all-new hybrid or EV commuting cars would be YOUR top choices if you were to take the plunge?





