IF You Were Shopping For An All-new HYBRID or EV Commuter Car, What Would YOUR Top Choices Be?

Although it's summer in New York City, a time when the commute typically dies down, I have had a rough couple of weeks behind the wheel.

And when I've driven in my manual Volkswagen Golf, it's been miserable.

Previously, this wasn't a problem. But now I am really starting to second guess this particular set up.

Just the other day I had an epiphany while sitting outside of the Lincoln Tunnel: Maybe it's time to get a hybrid or electric vehicle that can handle the commute in silence and cover the distance largely with an electric range.

Then I started thinking about which hybrid and EV products I'd actually be interested in purchasing. A couple came to mind but nothing really stood out to me.

So, I've got to ask, Spies: WHICH all-new hybrid or EV commuting cars would be YOUR top choices if you were to take the plunge?



User Comments

TheSteve

I don't commute. I need (and have) an SUV, and I frequently use its hauling capabilities.

That said, the Porsche Cayenne plug-in Hybrid has caught my eye! It has a pure EV range of up to 27 miles, which would cover all my short trips, easily. I've done some data modelling, and here are some results:

...On trips less than ~30 miles, it'll get better fuel economy than my current car's best *highway* MPG.

...On trips less than ~35 miles, it'll have a lower fuel cost per mile (electricity + premium gas) than my current car.

I'm curious how real-world comparisons would stack up against my current Audi Q5 diesel. The Cayenne is well out of the Q5's league, at about double the price, so you don't get a Cayenne to "save money". You get one because you were going to get a Cayenne S anyway, except with the Hybrid, you get similar performance and better fuel economy.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 8/1/2018 1:28:37 AM   

