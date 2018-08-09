IF You Were To Select ONE Brand For Your DREAM Garage, Which Marque Would It Be?

Just had one of those long drives with a car-loving mate when the conversation turned to a ‘fantasy garage’.

Or ’desert island cars’, if you prefer.  

The question, this time: if you had to drive cars made by only one manufacturer for the rest of time, which company would it be?

The rules: you’d have access to any single car maker’s whole back catalogue, any time you wanted. Fuelled, working, free. Opening your garage door would be like stepping into a particular brand’s museum. You’ve got the life you have now, but pick the car you want to drive that day, and off you go...



Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

momentofsurrender

Ferrari.

momentofsurrender

Posted on 9/8/2018 6:05:44 PM   

MDarringer

#predictable

MDarringer

Posted on 9/8/2018 6:22:46 PM   

MDarringer

I cannot honestly say that I could choose a marque give that all have the up and down cycles. I know and I've known several collectors well and they've been "a little bit of everything" types. I'm partial to TVR, Jensen, Triumph, and Ford, but a nice Camaro or Corvette is a delight. Of those I'd pick TVR, but then I'd lose the Jensen Interceptor, Triumph TR6, TR8, and...

MDarringer

Posted on 9/8/2018 6:12:35 PM   

