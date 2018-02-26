IIHS Begins To Rate Vehicles On Ability To Avoid Rear Collisions

The IIHS is looking backward when it comes to vehicle safety. The insurance industry-funded crash-testing group has come up with a new rating system that will help customers identify which cars are most likely to prevent themselves from bumping into things when backing up.

Vehicles are judged on how well they mitigate rearward collisions in car-to-car and car-to-pole tests at several different approach angles and at speeds up to 4 mph. Cars will be ranked in one of three categories—Superior, Advanced, or Basic—based on a points system.