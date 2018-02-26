IIHS Begins To Rate Vehicles On Ability To Avoid Rear Collisions

Agent009 submitted on 2/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:48:22 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,208 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thecarconnection.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The IIHS is looking backward when it comes to vehicle safety.

The insurance industry-funded crash-testing group has come up with a new rating system that will help customers identify which cars are most likely to prevent themselves from bumping into things when backing up.

Vehicles are judged on how well they mitigate rearward collisions in car-to-car and car-to-pole tests at several different approach angles and at speeds up to 4 mph. Cars will be ranked in one of three categories—Superior, Advanced, or Basic—based on a points system.



Read Article


IIHS Begins To Rate Vehicles On Ability To Avoid Rear Collisions

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Backup cameras are amazing, but people trust them blindly. That--more than anything--is the issue.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/26/2018 7:38:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]