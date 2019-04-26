IIHS Pressures Industry To Improve Back Seat Safety

Sitting in the back seat? You could be at more risk of dying or suffering serious injury in a head-on collision than someone sitting in the front.

That counterintuitive finding comes from a study released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which found that rear passengers often lack sufficient protections in frontal crashes.

In some crashes, poorly engineered seat belts are killing or badly injuring back-seat passengers while front-seat passengers in the same vehicle survive or avoid serious injury.