IIHS Pressures Industry To Improve Back Seat Safety

Agent009 submitted on 4/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:33:14 AM

0 user comments | Views : 390 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.usatoday.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sitting in the back seat? You could be at more risk of dying or suffering serious injury in a head-on collision than someone sitting in the front.

That counterintuitive finding comes from a study released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which found that rear passengers often lack sufficient protections in frontal crashes.

In some crashes, poorly engineered seat belts are killing or badly injuring back-seat passengers while front-seat passengers in the same vehicle survive or avoid serious injury.



Read Article


IIHS Pressures Industry To Improve Back Seat Safety

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]