IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED: Cadillac TEASES Its MASSIVE Screens For The 2021 Escalade — Is THIS Swaying You?

I remember it being not too long ago.

After the success of the Tesla Model S we said that a new battleground for automakers would be the interior screens. We were ridiculed and jeered at, meanwhile, buyers were transfixed.

Fast forward to today and that's all people are talking about. Byton's showing off a 48-inch screen running the width of the cabin. Ford has a massive 15.5-inch screen in its all-new Mach-E. And now General Motors' Cadillac is checking into the game.

In a fresh press release, Cadillac teases its approach. That would be a 38-inch display (measured diagonally).

From the exclusive pics sent to us from a Spy who happened to be in the right place at the right time, it looks like what we've seen in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It looks like a "stacked" setup with the instrument panel obviously in front of the driver and then a massive screen behind and to the side for general infotainment.

Also note the teaser clearly shows Super Cruise in the 2021 Escalade.

So, we're left wondering: Are you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED with Cadillac's 38 incher?




Cadillac's press release follows:

Cadillac Teases Industry-First Curved OLED Display

DETROIT — Cadillac today announced that the 2021 Escalade will showcase the first curved OLED in the industry with over 38 inches diagonal of total display. Featuring twice the pixel density of a 4K television, this technology enables bold imagery, perfect blacks and the largest color range available in the automotive industry.

“From the highway to the big screen, the Escalade has been embraced by drivers and fans around the world,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “We’re excited to introduce the 2021 Escalade during Oscars week in February.”

Escalade continues to reign number one in the segment. Through the third quarter of 2019, Cadillac has sold more than 30,000 Escalades globally and leads the full-size luxury SUV segment’s U.S. retail market share at about 25 percent, according to JD Power PIN estimates.

The 2021 Escalade will be unveiled February 4, 2020 in Los Angeles.




User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The screen dies and the car/truck is totalled. Swell.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2019 9:21:13 PM   

rockreid

Not gonna lie... hints at something pretty sweet.

Now if only it could get 100mpge that would be something.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2019 10:03:01 PM   

