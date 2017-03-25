IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED: Purported Email From Honda LEAKS The All-New Civic Si's Torque Number

I feel like I've been saying this quite a lot lately, but there's good reason for it. Honda's got its groove back!



Following up on the Civic's success are not one but two performance-oriented cars on the way. That would be the Civic Si, which is a tuner favorite, and the Civic Type R, which will be making its first appearance stateside.



Given the rather stiff competition in form of the Ford Focus ST and Volkswagen Golf GTI, hopes have been riding high that the all-new Civic Si would come to the fight prepared. If what's being speculated as a leaked email rings true, it's not looking good for the upcoming Civic Si.



That's because the copy in the note specifically notes 192 lb.-ft. of torque. Considering the GTI is pushing out nearly 260 lb.-ft. and the ST is making 270, 192 falls quite short of that mark.



What say you, Spies? Should we consider this merely a typo or some sort of mistake. Or, is this likely the real deal?



If you're a Honda fan are you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?



